Bishopsgate: Three hurt in City of London phone-snatch stabbings
Three people are in hospital after being stabbed in the City of London.
Part of Bishopsgate has been cordoned off, near to its corner with Camomile Street, after City of London Police was called at 09:46 BST.
The BBC has been told a victim of a "phone snatch" was injured after fighting back, along with other members of the public who stepped in to help.
Police confirmed the case was being treated as a suspected robbery, adding it was not terror-related.
In a tweet, the City of London Police said: "We received reports of three stabbings and a person pushed to the floor on Bishopsgate at 09:46 and officers arrived at the scene at 09:51."
London Ambulance Service (LAS) said paramedics treated four patients at the scene, with three of those taken to hospital.
Nickie Aiken, Cities of London and Westminster MP, said she was "concerned" about the attack.
She tweeted: "I'm in contact with City Police for updates.
"My thoughts are with all those involved including the first responders."
