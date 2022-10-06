King's Cross station stabbing: Man, 18, taken to hospital
A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed outside King's Cross railway station during rush hour, the Metropolitan Police says.
The 18-year-old suffered stab wounds at the junction of Euston Road and Crestfield Street on Wednesday at about 17:45 BST.
His condition was not life-threatening or life-changing, Scotland Yard said.
Police are urging witnesses to come forward as part of an ongoing enquiry. No arrests have been made.
