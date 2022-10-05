London Marathon 2023: GOSH Children's Charity named race's good cause
Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) Children's Charity has been named as the 2023 London Marathon's good cause of the year.
The charity - which supports the pioneering hospital - hopes to raise £3.5m through its partnership.
A new campaign - Run it. Beat it - has been launched to inspire runners across the UK to join TeamGOSH.
The ballot for a place in the April 23 race remains open until 21:00 BST on Friday.
The charity's chief executive Louise Parkes said the efforts "could help change and even save seriously ill children's lives."
"We're ready to go, and we can't wait for you to join us," she added.
Runners will find out if they are among the more than 40,000 people who have earned a place at next year's race later in October.
The charity helps the London hospital - which gives specialist care to hundreds of children every year - invest in research and treatments for childhood cancers.
Ms Parkes said it "takes cutting-edge medical technology, pioneering research, child-focused environments and essential family support services" to tackle these serious illnesses and rare conditions.
Helping the charity raise money will "make a transformational difference to some of the UK's most seriously ill children", she added.
Hugh Brasher, event director of the TCS London Marathon, said: "We wish GOSH Charity all the very best in its efforts to raise crucial funds to tackle such a heartbreaking disease in childhood cancer."
Dean McHugh ran the 26.2-mile course on Sunday for TeamGOSH and said the "atmosphere along the route was just electric".
He added: "Running together with so many inspiring individuals for one very special cause was truly phenomenal.
"If anyone is considering running as part of TeamGOSH in 2023, then don't think twice. I loved every second and came away with memories to last a lifetime."
As well as recruiting runners, the charity also hopes to inspire people to take on the virtual TCS London Marathon - which allows people to complete the course wherever they choose - along with hundreds of volunteers to cheer on its runners.
