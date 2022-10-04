David Haye: Ex-boxer has assault case dropped
Former boxer David Haye has been cleared of assault after a judge ruled he had no case to answer.
The 41-year-old former world champion had been accused of attacking Nickesh Jhala at the Hammersmith Apollo in west London last October.
Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring at Westminster Magistrates' Court made the decision after the prosecution put forward its evidence, including CCTV.
Mr Haye said he was "very happy" and "very pleased" with the result.
The court had heard Mr Jhala, his girlfriend, and his cousin were sitting behind Mr Haye and his partner.
Prosecutor Jonathan Bryan said Mr Haye had put his hands around Mr Jhala's throat and threatened him after he believed he had made derogatory remarks about him and his partner.
CCTV footage showed Mr Haye stepping over his seat and bending over to talk to Mr Jhala.
James Scobie KC, defending, said Mr Haye never put his hands around Mr Jhala's throat and did not threaten to kill him.
"Our unequivocal case is 'hand on shoulder', at most, and no threats to kill, ever," he said.
Mr Haye had denied the charge.
