David Haye: Ex-boxer 'threatened to kill man over remarks'
- Published
Former boxer David Haye grabbed a man by the throat and threatened to kill him because he believed he was making "derogatory remarks" about him and his partner, a court has heard.
The 41-year-old former world champion is accused of attacking Nickesh Jhala at the Hammersmith Apollo in west London last October.
The alleged assault occurred during the interval at Paul Chowdhry's comedy gig.
Mr Haye previously denied assault at Westminster Magistrates' Court.
Mr Jhala, his girlfriend, and his cousin were sitting behind Haye and his partner, the court heard.
Jonathan Bryan, prosecuting, said: "It seems that Mr Haye believed that some of the people sitting behind him were saying derogatory remarks about him and his partner."
"We say Mr Haye put his hands around Mr Jhala's throat and threatened him, saying things to the effect that if Mr Jhala said anything more, he would kill him," Mr Bryan added.
He told the court that Mr Jhala was not hurt by the incident, but he was left "shaken".
The prosecutor added: "The security were aware of what happened, but nothing was done about it."
'I was shaking'
James Scobie KC, defending, said that his client's case was that he never put his hands around Mr Jhala's throat, and he did not threaten to kill him.
"Our unequivocal case is 'hand on shoulder', at most, and no threats to kill, ever," he said.
CCTV footage of the incident shows Haye stepping over his seat and bending over to talk to Mr Jhala.
"He leans down to me, starts speaking into my ear, and puts his hands around my throat," Mr Jhala said.
He told the court that Mr Haye told him: "'Say one more word and I am going to kill you."'
The witness added: "I felt threatened, I was shaking."
The Londoner, who retired from boxing in 2018, at one point held three of the four world cruiserweight titles.
The trial continues.
