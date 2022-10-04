Police release images of West Ham fans wanted over alleged racist abuse
Images of seven men police would like to identify have been released following alleged racist incidents during West Ham United's Europa League match against Eintracht Frankfurt.
Several home fans were seen making racially motivated gestures towards visiting supporters, including some making Nazi salutes, police say.
The match at the London Stadium, which West Ham lost 2-1, was on 28 April.
Det Con Phil Dickinson said "abhorrent gestures and comments" were made.
He said: "This was a challenging police operation on the day of the match where arrests were made.
"But our work does not stop there - officers have been analysing footage and have identified seven individuals we want to trace in connection with abhorrent gestures and comments that were made during that match.
"This type of behaviour has no place in football or wider society and these people must be held responsible for their actions."
