Chris Kaba: Inquest opens into death of man shot dead by police
- Published
An inquest into the death of Chris Kaba who was shot dead by armed police in south London has been opened.
Coroner Andrew Harris offered his condolences to the family of the 24-year-old who was shot by a police marksman through the windscreen of a car in Streatham Hill on 5 September.
Mr Kaba's parents, brother and cousin attended the hearing at Inner South London Coroner's Court.
The Met Police marksman who shot Mr Kaba has been suspended form duty.
The court heard an unarmed Mr Kaba was shot whilst driving an Audi, that had been linked by police to a firearms incident the previous day. He was also being followed by an unmarked police car.
'Very personal'
A marked patrol car then blocked the Audi into a narrow residential street, where Mr Kaba was fatally shot.
Witnesses said he attempted to use the car to ram his way free before he was shot.
Speaking outside the coroner's court Mr Kaba's cousin, Jefferson Bosela said: "An urgent decision on criminal charges is critical for this family and many others to have faith in a system that is supposed to bring them justice."
He added that the shooting feels "very personal" for many communities across London, because Mr Kaba could have been their son.
The hearing was adjourned to allow the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) to carry out its investigation.
The shooting is being investigated by the IOPC as a potential homicide.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk