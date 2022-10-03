London Marathon 2022: Man dies after collapsing during event
- Published
A 36-year-old man died after collapsing while running the London Marathon, organisers have confirmed.
The man, from south-east England, became unwell between miles 23 and 24 of the 26.2-mile event.
He received immediate medical treatment and an ambulance arrived within three minutes but he died later in hospital. His cause of death is not yet known.
In a statement, London Marathon Events expressed its "sincere condolences" to the man's family and friends.
The organisation said his relatives had requested privacy at this time, adding: "No further details will be released in accordance with their wishes.
"The cause of death will be established later through medical examination."
