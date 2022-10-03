Man stabbed in Haringey fatal fight was Kane Ontre Zasheem Moses
- Published
A man found stabbed to death in north London has been identified by police.
Kane Ontre Zasheem Moses, 19, was found with the stab injuries following a fight in Tottenham High Road, near Halcombe Market, in Haringey, at about 17:30 BST on Friday.
Paramedics and police attended the scene, but Mr Moses died a short time later.
A post-mortem examination had been due to take place on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police said.
The force previously said there was evidence of a firearm being discharged, and no arrests have been made.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.