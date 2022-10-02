London Marathon 2022: Race attracts 42,000 participants
More than 40,000 runners are taking part in this year's London Marathon as large crowds watch on.
Elite runners are at the front of the pack but the majority of those taking part are there for a personal challenge or for charity.
The race was started by Lionesses Leah Williamson, Ellen White and Jill Scott, from England's Women's Euro 2022 team.
It is the third time the event is being held in October having moved because of the coronavirus pandemic.
It will return to its traditional spring slot next year.
Williamson sounded the buzzer for the wheelchair races to begin at about 08:50 BST, while White started the women's elite race at 09:00 and Scott pressed the buzzer to send the elite men and everyone else across the start line by 10:00.
Among the famous faces taking part in the 26.2-mile (42km) run from Greenwich to The Mall, were actors Cynthia Erivo and Stephen Mangan and reality TV star turned presenter Mark Wright, who was forced to drop out last year due to injury.
Sir Mo Farah was due to run but had to pull out earlier in the week through injury.
Met Office meteorologist Steven Keates predicted the day would be "cloudy with outbreaks of rain, perhaps on the heavy side at times, during the morning", with showers pulling away to the south through the early afternoon.
The men's wheelchair title was retained by Switzerland's Marcel Hug in a course record time of one hour, 24 minutes and 38 seconds.
He won a sprint finish against American Daniel Romanchuk with Britain's David Weir, in his 23rd London Marathon, coming home in third.
Catherine Debrunner made it a Swiss double with victory in the women's wheelchair race in one hour, 38 minutes and 24 seconds.
Eden Rainbow-Cooper, 21, claimed another third place for Britain behind Susannah Scaroni of the USA.
