Rolex robbery accused feared death when arrested
- Published
A black man feared he would be "killed" after being bundled to the floor and arrested by police, a court was told.
Met officers Sgt Emily Joshi, 30, of Watford and PC Ozan Yelken, 33, of Waltham Abbey, Essex deny assault by beating of Emmanuel Ugborokefe.
The victim was waiting to collect a microwave while the officers were called to a Rolex robbery in Hendon.
Mr Ugborokefe told City of London Magistrates Court: "I became scared I was going to be choked or killed."
The officers arrested Mr Ugborokefe due to a case of mistaken identity after being called to reports of a Rolex robbery on 28 December 2021.
During the arrest the victim's wife and two children, then aged seven and eight, watched on in panic, the court heard.
"I thought it was going to be the end of me and my family was watching," he added.
Mr Ugborokefe said he "felt discriminated against".
Mr Ugborokefe statement said he was on Wykeham Road waiting to collect the microwave bought on Ebay when he was approached by Sgt Joshi and PC Yelken.
Police body-camera footage showed PC Joshi, explaining to Mr Ugborokefe he matched the description of the suspect.
Prosecutor Richard Milne said officers used an "unnecessary use of force" in their attempts to arrest Mr Ugborokefe, who repeatedly claimed his innocence before being taken to the ground and arrested.
Mr Ugborokefe's statement claimed race was a fact in his arrest.
He said: "I believe this incident occurred to me because of the colour of my skin.
"There was nothing I could do to make a difference, in their mind I was a criminal because of the colour of my skin."
The alleged victim said Sgt Joshi was "aggressive".
His wife was arrested for allegedly assaulting Sgt Joshi during the incident after getting out of the car with the children while screaming in distress, the court heard.
The prosecution's case is that the alleged assault began when the three left the car, when it became clear Mr Ugborokefe "was not a suspect".
Sgt Joshi said she was "focused on protecting myself and my colleague" and was "fearful for my safety" due to Mr Ugborokefe's size and resistance.
PC Yelken added in a statement that the claimant was trying to put his free hand in his pocket, and could not bend the arm back due to his strength, so deployed a "tactical takedown".
Ben Summers, for Sgt Joshi, told Mr Ugborokefe: "All she said was you matched the description, she did not tell you what the description was so your objection was one of principle, I suggest.
"You used force to resist their attempts to handcuff you.
"You have accused the officer of racism on the basis of the colour of her skin," he added.
Nicholas Yeo, for PC Yelken, said the defendants had been told the Rolex robbery suspects had separated and that one had gone towards Wykeham Road.
He added: "You were very much the wrong person, at the wrong place, at the wrong time and that is why the police officer made the mistake that he did."
The trial continues.