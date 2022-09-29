Shakira Spencer: Three charged with murder over Ealing death
- Published
Three people have been charged with murder after a 35-year-old woman was found dead at her home in west London.
Police were called to the property in Holbeck Road, Hanwell, Ealing, on Sunday over concerns for a woman's welfare and found Shakira Spencer dead.
Shaun Pendlebury, 25, Ashana Studholme, 37, and Lisa Richardson, 43, were all charged on Thursday evening.
They will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday, the Metropolitan Police said.
Mr Pendlebury, of Tewkesbury Road, Ealing, Ms Studholme, or Greenhill Road, Harrow, and Ms Richardson of Broomcroft Avenue, Ealing, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday.
A man, 40, and woman, 78, were previously arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and bailed pending further inquiries.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk