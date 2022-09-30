Thousands of children trapped in temporary homes in London
- Published
More than 75,000 children are stuck in temporary accommodation due to insufficient housebuilding and low benefits, studies have concluded.
Reports from University College London and the Centre for London thinktank found the cost of living crisis could increase homelessness in the capital.
The reports found 56,500 households, including 75,580 children, were in temporary accommodation in London.
Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was "extremely concerned".
Many households are trapped in temporary accommodation due to a lack of affordable housing, the Centre for London report says.
"Although temporary accommodation is only intended as a short-term solution while residents wait for a permanent home, many households are trapped in cramped homes far from their work or school as London's lack of affordable housing stock strains the system," it said.
The study found 82% of all England's out-of-borough temporary accommodation placements were in London.
Of these, 7% of placements moved the households outside of London, often separating families from vital social connections.
The Centre for London said there was a "hidden homelessness crisis" and has called for the removal of the £23,000 benefit cap.
It said local housing allowance rates should be matched to the real cost of housing in London.
Claire Harding, research director at Centre for London, said: "Far too many Londoners are already stuck in temporary accommodation and we're really worried that the number will rise this winter.
"But it doesn't need to be this way: the Everyone In programme, which addressed rough sleeping during the pandemic, shows what can happen when government puts money and focus into tackling homelessness.
"We can do the same for the children and families in London who use temporary accommodation."
The UCL review, led by Prof Sir Michael Marmot, said the inadequate level of social housing across London was affecting children's physical and mental health and could permanently hinder their development.
Sir Michael said: "This is an unacceptable state of affairs as it blights children's future permanently. Our homes provide the living environment that dictates our future health. We know that living in cold, damp and mouldy homes leads to lung damage in children and impairs their development."
A spokesperson for Mr Khan said: "The mayor is extremely concerned about the number of Londoners currently living in temporary accommodation and is worried that this could rise further due to the cost of living crisis."
City Hall said Mr Khan had repeatedly called on the government to act urgently to invest in the building of genuinely affordable homes in the capital.
"Currently, London receives around £700m a year for affordable housing from central government, but needs £4.9bn a year to meet the capital's housing needs."