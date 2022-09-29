Woolwich stabbing: Murder probe launched after man dies
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed in south-east London.
Police were called to Brookhill Road, Woolwich, at 17:37 BST on Wednesday following reports of a stabbing but officers could not locate the victim.
A short time later the 23-year-old man was dropped off at hospital, where he died at about 19:10.
Detectives have asked anyone with information to come forward.
