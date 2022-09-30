Molly Russell: Social media a factor in teenager's death, coroner says

Molly RussellRussell family
Molly Russell's father previously told the court she had entered the "bleakest of worlds" online before her death

The "negative effects of online content" were a factor in the death of a girl who took her own life, an inquest has found.

Coroner Andrew Walker said material viewed by 14-year-old Molly Russell on social media "shouldn't have been available for a child to see".

Molly, from Harrow, viewed thousands of images of self-harm and suicide before she died in November 2017.

Mr Walker said: "It would not be safe to leave suicide as a conclusion."

He added: "She died from an act of self-harm while suffering from depression and the negative effects of online content."

'Particularly graphic'

The coroner, who described some of the content as "most distressing", will now compile a "prevention of future deaths" report outlining his concerns.

He said: "It's likely the material viewed by Molly… affected her mental health in a negative way and contributed to her death in a more than minimal way.

He is to write to Meta - the owner of Instagram - and Pinterest, as well as the government and Ofcom.

Mr Walker said some of the material Molly viewed was "particularly graphic" and "normalised her condition," focusing on a "limited" view without any counter-balance.

If you've been affected by self-harm or emotional distress, help and support is available via the BBC Action Line.

Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.