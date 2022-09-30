Molly Russell: Social media a factor in teenager's death, coroner says
The "negative effects of online content" were a factor in the death of a girl who took her own life, an inquest has found.
Coroner Andrew Walker said material viewed by 14-year-old Molly Russell on social media "shouldn't have been available for a child to see".
Molly, from Harrow, viewed thousands of images of self-harm and suicide before she died in November 2017.
Mr Walker said: "It would not be safe to leave suicide as a conclusion."
He added: "She died from an act of self-harm while suffering from depression and the negative effects of online content."
'Particularly graphic'
The coroner, who described some of the content as "most distressing", will now compile a "prevention of future deaths" report outlining his concerns.
He said: "It's likely the material viewed by Molly… affected her mental health in a negative way and contributed to her death in a more than minimal way.
He is to write to Meta - the owner of Instagram - and Pinterest, as well as the government and Ofcom.
Mr Walker said some of the material Molly viewed was "particularly graphic" and "normalised her condition," focusing on a "limited" view without any counter-balance.
