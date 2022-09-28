Heathrow: Two planes in 'minor collision'
Two aircraft were involved in a "minor collision" at Heathrow on Wednesday evening, a spokeswoman for the airport confirmed.
The incident, involving an Icelandair aircraft and Koreanair aircraft on the airfield, is being investigated.
The spokeswoman said: "No injuries have been reported but emergency services are attending to ensure all passengers and crew are safe and well."
Passengers are being asked to check the status of their flights.
