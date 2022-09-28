Illustration released of unidentified woman who drowned in Thames
A digital image of an unidentified woman, whose drowned body was pulled from the River Thames 45 years ago, has been released for the first time.
It is part of a fresh appeal to identify the "Lady in the Thames" found at the foot of Vauxhall Bridge in central London in 1977.
Charity Locate International hopes to trigger memories of anyone that may have known her.
The charity helps families of unsolved missing person cases.
The body of the woman was found at the bottom of the stairs leading to the south bank of the Thames by Vauxhall Bridge.
A post-mortem examination estimated her age to be between 30 and 35 when she was recovered, 5ft 6in tall, with brown eyes, and short brown hair.
She was also smartly-dressed and wearing black trousers, a blue overcoat, black shoes and a red and white striped blouse.
The illustration of the woman - whose body was found the same year as Queen Elizabeth II's Silver Jubilee - was made by forensic artist Hew Morrison who created it based on photos taken at the scene and the description of the body.
Dave Grimstead, CEO and co-founder of Locate International, said: "The Lady in the Thames died 45 years ago and her name is key to finding out what happened to her.
"Many people remember where they were when they heard of Elvis Presley's death, or what they were doing for the Queen's Silver Jubilee, so we are hoping that this image, set within the context of that culturally significant year, will jog someone's memory.
"Even if your information feels insignificant, it could be the key to solving this incredibly sad case."
The charity is hoping the illustration will jog the memories of people who lived and worked in London back then.
Anyone who recognises the woman in the image is asked to contact the charity through its website.
