Hounslow: Four attempted murder charges after pedestrians run over
A man has been charged with four counts of attempted murder after a group of pedestrians were injured in an alleged hit-and-run crash in west London.
Choudry Qamar Azad Razaq, 24, who is also accused of driving while disqualified, appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court earlier.
Two men were critically injured when a car hit pedestrians in Kingsley Road, Hounslow, on Sunday.
Two others were treated for non life-threatening injuries.
Mr Razaq, of Westmacott Drive in Feltham, will appear at the Old Bailey on 25 October.
Two other men have been arrested as part of the investigation. A man held on suspicion of perverting the course of justice has been bailed pending further inquiries, while a man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.
