Duke of Norfolk banned from driving
- Published
The peer who organised the Queen's funeral has been banned from driving for six months.
Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the 18th Duke of Norfolk, was caught using his mobile phone while driving in Battersea, south-west London, on 7 April.
He pleaded guilty at Lavender Hill Magistrates' Court on Monday.
He had hoped to avoid a ban by arguing he needed his driving licence in order to organise the King's coronation, which is among his responsibilities.
The Earl Marshal, 65, is responsible for arranging state events such as the State Opening of Parliament and royal funerals as well as King Charles III's coronation.
He was stopped by police after his BMW cut across the officers' car, going though a red light, the court was told.
Prosecutor Jonathan Bryan said the Earl Marshal "didn't seem to be paying attention".
The officers drove up to his car and saw he was using his mobile phone. He told the officers he was "in communication with his wife", Mr Bryan said.
Mr Bryan He told magistrates the highest-ranking duke in England already had nine penalty points on his driving licence due to previous speeding offences and a compulsory endorsement of a further six points, which would lead to a ban.
The duke, a crossbench peer in the House of Lords, had hoped to argue that "exceptional hardship" meant he should not be banned from driving.
His lawyer Natasha Dardashti said it was "an extremely peculiar situation" that her client must organise the King's coronation, having recently organised the Queen's funeral.
