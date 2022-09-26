Duke of Norfolk banned from driving
The peer who organised the Queen's funeral has been banned from driving for six months, despite claiming he needed his licence to arrange the King's upcoming coronation.
Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the 18th Duke of Norfolk, was caught using his mobile phone while driving in Battersea, south-west London, on 7 April.
He admitted the offence, at Lavender Hill Magistrates' Court earlier.
He had hoped to avoid a ban by claiming "exceptional hardship".
The Earl Marshal, 65, was stopped by police after his BMW cut across the officers' car, going though a red light, the court was told.
Prosecutor Jonathan Bryan said the Earl Marshal "didn't seem to be paying attention".
The officers drove up to his car and saw he was using his mobile phone. He told the officers he was "in communication with his wife" Mr Bryan said.
He told magistrates the highest-ranking duke in England already had nine penalty points on his driving licence due to previous speeding offences and a compulsory endorsement of a further six points, which would lead to a ban.
However, the Earl Marshal, a crossbench peer in the House of Lords, told the court he intended to argue "exceptional hardship".
His lawyer Natasha Dardashti said it was "an extremely peculiar situation" that her client must organise the King's coronation, having recently organised the Queen's funeral.
However, a bench of magistrates endorsed his licence with six points and banned him from driving for six months.
"We accept that this a unique case because of the defendant's role in society and in particular in relation to the King's coronation," said Judith Way, chair of the magistrates.
"The hardship needs to be exceptional and although we find inconvenience may be caused, we don't find it exceptional hardship."
The Earl Marshal, a descendant of Elizabeth I, is responsible for organising state occasions such as the State Opening of Parliament and royal funerals, in addition to the coronation. It is expected to be held next year.
The duke described organising the Queen's funeral as "both humbling and daunting" and "an honour and a great responsibility".
