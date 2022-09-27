Boris Johnson: City Hall rulebook 'must be tightened' after Arcuri links
City Hall's code of conduct must be strengthened, a review into Boris Johnson's dealings with an American businesswoman has found.
Jennifer Arcuri's links with Mr Johnson came under question over allegations she received favourable treatment for her business ventures during his eight-year stint as mayor of London.
She received £126,000 of public money for her technology business.
Mr Johnson has consistently denied any wrongdoing.
Last year, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said in its report there was "some evidence" the pair had an "intimate relationship".
But there was no evidence the former prime minister had influenced payments to Ms Arcuri or her companies, meaning no criminal investigation would be brought.
On Tuesday, a group of Greater London Authority (GLA) members published a report which said non-financial interests, such as personal relationships, should be declared.
Former chair of the GLA's oversight committee, Caroline Pidgeon, described the circumstances surrounding the investigation as "uncomfortable."
"We remain concerned about the challenge we faced in accessing relevant information.
"While the IOPC investigation into the allegations against Boris Johnson found no evidence of a criminal offence, it did conclude that there was some evidence that Boris Johnson was in an intimate relationship with Jennifer Arcuri during some of the relevant period.
Conflict of interest
"If he was in such a relationship, failing to declare this as a conflict of interest could have constituted a breach of the broader Nolan Principles, the ethical standards those working in the public sector are expected to adhere to.
"We found the evidence we heard from Jennifer Arcuri both frank and honest."
Last year, Ms Arcuri agreed to be interviewed by the committee and to share her diaries with the investigation.
Lib Dem AM Ms Pidgeon added the GLA code of conduct "has potential gaps and areas where strengthening is needed" and said there was a case for a yearly review of the code of conduct.
She also acknowledged "significant changes have been made" since 2015 in the process for deciding who goes on trade missions.
The GLA's oversight committee also recommended promotional company, London and Partners (L&P), should do more to publicise its services.
This includes sponsorship cash to ensure equal opportunities to all, not just those with connections to it.
L&P's Allen Simpson said: "The committee's recommendations are very useful and we will look at how we can best implement them."