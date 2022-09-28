BBC Make a Difference Awards: London's heroes honoured
Eight awards for people and groups who go above and beyond to make a difference in their community have been handed out at a ceremony.
BBC Radio London's Make a Difference Awards were held at Ronnie Scott's in Soho on Wednesday.
Winners were picked in eight categories - from inspirational volunteers, selfless key workers and great neighbours.
The station's editor Sara David said the winners were an "inspiration".
She said: "It was a complete joy to be able to honour London's unsung heroes and celebrate the incredible things they do.
"They are an inspiration to us all."
Make a Difference was set up at the start of the first Covid lockdown in March 2020 as a virtual notice board for those able to offer help and those needing support.
Nine million people have interacted with the scheme across all 39 local BBC radio stations.
Chris Burns, head of audio and digital for BBC England, previously said the awards celebrated those who have "gone above and beyond what most of us expect from people".
She added: "In a world where the news can often be quite bleak, it is a way of showing off the best of people.
"We have really enjoyed hearing their stories and sharing them with our listeners."
Judges for the awards include broadcaster Brenda Emmanus, actor and dancer Sarah Gordy and podcaster Lennie Ware.
The winners
- Volunteer award winners: Avtar Kaur Saggu and Bhavinder Kaur Chana, volunteer for east London charity Food4All. The pair, both aged over 70, cook meals for up to 750 vulnerable people at a time, while catering to all dietary requirements.
- Carer category winner: Sanyu Musoke dropped out of university to care for her father after he had a bus accident. She has since restarted her studies and founded YUCAN, an organisation supporting the wellbeing of young carers with ongoing responsibilities.
- Key Worker category winner: Estelle Le Galliot supported south Londoners with cancer throughout the pandemic.
- Community award winner: Lewisham Sports Consortium acquired a disused sports field in Bellingham, south-east London, in 1998, which is now used by local football clubs.
- Great Neighbour award winner: Billie Jean Holmes brought her neighbours together to transform a neglected park in Stratford, east London, into a play area, wildlife garden and community allotment.
- The fundraiser award: Leon Aarts, who cooked thousands of meals for NHS staff, charities and families throughout the pandemic.
- Environmental award winner: Emily Wheeler set up Furnishing Futures, an organisation that fully furnishes the homes of women and children who have escaped domestic abuse or are living in poverty. Repurposed furniture that would otherwise end up at landfill is used by the organisation.
- Together award winner: White Eagle Club in south-west London managed to organise and deliver a "massive convoy" of donations, including food, medicine and clothing to the Polish-Ukrainian border.