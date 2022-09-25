Sabina Nessa murder: Vigil held for teacher a year on
A vigil to remember murdered primary school teacher Sabina Nessa has been held a year on since her death.
Koci Selamaj was jailed for life for killing Ms Nessa, 28, in a park in south-east London in September 2021.
Friends and family of Ms Nessa said the light walk between Cator Park and Pegler Square was an act of solidarity and remembrance.
"It's time for change, it's time to put an end to violence against women and girls," said her sister Jebina Islam.
The walk was due to take place last week but was delayed after news of the Queen's death.
People walked carrying lights before a minute's silence was held in memory of Ms Nessa.
"Women should not have to look over their shoulder to see if someone is behind them."
Before the walk she said: "I feel like we should all unite together, working together to put a stop to violence against women and girls.
"Because enough is enough we need more unity, solidarity and love on this issue."
She added: "My biggest heart's desire is for her voice and of other families to be heard for there to be change and actions to be taken. How Sabina died in the hands of her perpetrator.
"No family should go through what we went through with the trial and court."
Family, friends, loved ones and people from the community have gathered to walk in remembrance of Sabina Nessa.— Royal Borough of Greenwich (@Royal_Greenwich) September 24, 2022
The family are leading the walk. #SabinaNessa pic.twitter.com/v2UbGIIUMo
Anthony Okereke, leader of the Royal Borough of Greenwich Council said: "Sabina was a wonderful teacher, loved and dearly missed.
"Her horrific murder is a reminder of the awful violence women and girls face, and why it's top of our agenda as a council."
