Chris Kaba family views police body-cam footage
The family of Chris Kaba, an unarmed black man killed by the Metropolitan Police in south London, has been shown body-worn police camera footage of the moments leading up to his death.
Mr Kaba, 24, was shot dead by an armed officer following a car pursuit that ended in Streatham on 5 September.
Mr Kaba's mother Helen Nkama told the BBC it had been "very hard" to watch the footage.
The family also met the Met Police's Commissioner after viewing the footage.
Ms Nkama said her heart was "already broken" but that she now wanted "justice".
'Want the truth'
"I want the truth," she said. "The truth. That's what I want for Chris," she said of her son, who had been an expectant father.
The police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), has begun a homicide investigation into the shooting.
It said last week it was making arrangements for the family to view the footage after they had asked to see it.
The family gathered at their solicitors' office to watch the video before being joined later by Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley.
Afterwards, Mr Kaba's cousin Jefferson Bosela repeated Ms Nkama's comments, saying the family now wants "justice" but that they would now be taking a "step back" after some initial campaigning following Mr Kaba's death.
The Met Police has suspended the officer involved, but the family has previously criticised the length of time it took for this to happen, accusing the force of racism.
The IOPC recently said it would examine whether or not Mr Kaba's race influenced any actions taken by the Met Police. Its investigation is expected to take six to nine months.
It has also previously said that on the night Mr Kaba was shot, a police Automatic Number Plate Recognition camera had indicated a vehicle being driven by the 24-year-old, which was not registered to him, had been linked to a firearms incident in the previous days.
The IOPC said CPR was immediately given by officers and support requested from the ambulance service, but Mr Kaba later died in hospital in the early hours of 6 September.
A coroner's inquest into Mr Kaba's death is due to open on 4 October.
