Arriva London bus drivers to stage continuous strike action
More than 2,000 London bus drivers are set to take strike action next month in the latest walkout to hit the capital.
Members of Unite employed by Arriva will walk out over pay on 4 October. It says the strike will be ongoing until the dispute is resolved.
The latest industrial action coincides with railway strikes taking place on 1 and 5 October, which could impact the London Marathon.
Arriva says its "generous" pay offer is higher than any other London operator.
It means there will be no services from Ash Grove, Barking, Clapton, Edmonton, Enfield, Palmers Green, Tottenham and Wood Green.
Arriva's 600 Kent-based employees will also walk out on 30 September.
Last month, Unite members of bus company London United walked out for 48 hours on the weekend of the Notting Hill Carnival.
It comes amid a worsening cost-of-living crisis that has prompted barristers, trade union staff and other transport workers to either threaten or undertake strike action in disputes over pay and conditions.
Unite regional officer Steve Stockwell said: "Arriva has totally failed to address the strength of feeling among our members as they see their rates of pay eroded.
'Disappointed'
"The company needs to return to the negotiating table with an offer which meets workers' reasonable expectations."
Alex Jones, operations director for Arriva UK Bus London, branded the strike action as "counter-productive".
He said: "We are very disappointed that we were unable to reach an agreement with our drivers.
"Our people play a hugely important role keeping London moving and they fully deserve a fair pay rise - especially with the cost-of-living increasing so much.
"It's why despite the significant, increasing costs pressures on the bus sector, we have offered a generous pay rise - higher than any other London bus operator and an increase far higher than most workers are receiving from their employers at a time of considerable economic pressure."
Transport for London has been approached for comment.
