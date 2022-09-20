Queen's funeral: Police arrest 67 people in London

Police officers prepare on Horse Guards in LondonPool via Reuters
Monday marked the Met's biggest ever security operation

At least 67 people were arrested in London on Monday as part of the police operation for the Queen's state funeral, the Met has said.

More than 10,000 officers from every force in the UK were deployed in the capital for what was the biggest ever police operation in the country.

The Queen's coffin was first taken to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral before a procession to Wellington Arch.

The arrest figure covers up to 17:00 BST.

