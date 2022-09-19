Queen's funeral: 'We're all gathering as a community'
Not all Londoners wanted to travel to Westminster for the funeral of Britain's longest reigning monarch. But many didn't want to watch alone either.
The appropriately named Queens Garden saw mourners armed with chairs, blankets and snacks from 09:00 BST filing in to get a spot in front of Bromley's big screen.
In 2012, the Queen visited this park as part of her Diamond Jubilee celebrations, and on Monday about 200 people travelled to this part of south-east London to pay their final respects.
"I came here because I couldn't make it up to London," says Christine Smith. "I can't stand for too long but I just felt I had to be here.
"To be able to come here, it feels like the abbey - it's wonderful.
"She was such a wonderful lady who touched all our lives. I can't believe she's gone, I can't believe how deeply I've felt."
Sarah Molkenthin was the first to arrive this morning, along with her parents, as they took their seats in the front row.
They travelled to London on Wednesday as the Queen's coffin travelled to Westminster Hall.
"It's quieter here," the 34-year-old says. "Last week, there were a lot of crowds and six-hour wait for the procession.
"Here is a little bit more relaxed but we wanted to be amongst other people because it's a community feel to mourn for Her Majesty along with everyone else.
"It's quiet, sombre but everyone seems friendly and respectful.
"She's given us 70 years of her life so we felt like we owed to her to pay our respects," she added.
Robin had already travelled to see the Queen lying-in-state last week and described watching the funeral as an "emotional experience".
"I wanted to be here amongst everybody, it's not the same at home," he said.
"The crowds would be too much in London. It's been an amazing experience today, it's really great.
"The sound quality is great. I shed a little tear or two."
With children not at school because of the bank holiday, Emily, Harry and Alice came to pay their respects to a "very special person".
"Now that she's died, it's very shocking and surprising," Harry says.
"It's not that busy," adds Alice. "There are lots of places you can watch it."
"It's been fun because everyone's gathered together instead of going to Buckingham Palace where lots of people have been. We're all gathering as a community here in Bromley to watch this special day," says Emily.
Marina Spiteri travelled from Orpington with her mum to watch on the big screen. Like many over the past 10 days, they made friends with those around them.
"I didn't just want to be at home for a historic moment," the 28-year-old says.
"In Bromley, there is quite a community and it's been nice to be with - and meet - other people."
What was the atmosphere like? "It was very peaceful and respectful," she adds.
"It was nice to be with people who have a lot of respect for the Queen. It was interesting how many ages were here."
Yen Chan is one half of the many couples to travel to Bromley.
"It's a beautiful, the atmosphere is so good," she says.
"I'm so glad I cam to watch it on the screen rather than at the procession. I wouldn't have been able to see a thing down there."
