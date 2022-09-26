TfL cleaners and security guards to get free transport in London
Cleaners, security guards and other contract workers who work for London's transport system will be able to travel for free on the network.
Currently, only staff employed directly by Transport for London (TfL) get free travel.
From April, the benefit will be extended to about 5,000 contract workers.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he hoped the scheme will help low paid workers hit hard by the cost of living crisis.
Mr Khan said these workers were the lowest paid of TfL's suppliers' employees - paid London Living Wage - and this change will ensure they can access this benefit at a crucial time when the cost of living is spiralling
BBC London's politics correspondent Tim Donovan said the estimated cost of the scheme was £10m a year in forgone income - depending on the number of workers who use this benefit - which would be covered by a grant from City Hall.
Mr Khan said he took action as he was "deeply concerned about the fact the spiralling cost of living is hitting those on lower incomes the hardest".
"I will continue to do everything I can to help Londoners with spiralling costs, including providing targeted support directly to those on lower incomes, and to prevent financial inequalities widening further so we can continue to build a better, fairer and more prosperous city for all Londoners," he added.
