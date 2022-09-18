Queen would be flattered by queue, says lord-lieutenant Ken Olisa
The Queen would be "deeply flattered" by the queues for her lying-in-state, London's lord-lieutenant has said.
Sir Ken Olisa, who represented the Queen in the capital for seven years, told the BBC the late monarch had a "wicked sense of humour".
The first black lord-lieutenant, in the roles 500-year-old history, escorted the Queen at her royal visits in London.
Sir Ken said he would remember the Queen for her duty and service.
Speaking about the queue for the Queen's lying-in-state at Westminster Hall, Sir Ken said "she would be deeply flattered".
Talking about his last memories of her, he said: "Duty and service to other people are the two big messages, but I have to say absolutely coupled with fun - she had a wicked sense of humour.
"Again, that put everyone at their ease because she was quite funny and said great, funny things - inside was a human.
"So values definitely of duty and to service, but Britishness with that over-layer of humour."
Sir Ken, who escorted the Queen to meet people affected by the Grenfell tower fire two days after the tragedy, stessed the importance of her public appearances in the capital.
He said: "The monarchy embodies our values, so it's really important to say 'I'm not somebody living in a big house living a life of luxury'.
"'I'm here to serve you' is the point that she made at her coronation, and the King has made subsequently."
Sir Ken, a businessman and philanthropist, continues to serve as lord-lieutenant under King Charles III.
On Saturday, he escorted the King on a visit to meet police officers involved in policing the capital during the national period of mourning.
