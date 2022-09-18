Leicester Square stabbing: Man charged over knife attack on two police officers
- Published
A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with the stabbing of two police officers in central London on Friday.
Mohammed Rahman is accused of attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
One of the officers suffered what have been described as "life-changing" injuries to her arm in the attack near Leicester Square.
Another officer suffered neck wounds but is expected to recover fully.
The two officers - both attached to the Met's Central West Command Unit responsible for policing Westminster - were carrying out routine duties and not part of the wider policing operation in place following the death of the Queen.
Rahman will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Monday.