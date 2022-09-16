Man charged with lying-in-state queue sex assaults
Two women were allegedly sexually assaulted in the queue to attend the Queen's lying-in-state, a court heard.
Adio Adeshine is accused of exposing himself and pushing into the mourners from behind as they waited in line at Victoria Tower Gardens on Wednesday.
He is charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order.
The 19-year-old appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.
Outlining the allegations, prosecutor Alex Adowale, said: "The defendant was part of the queue to see the resting in state of Queen Elizabeth II."
His alleged victims are said to have been among the thousands of people who have been lining the banks of the River Thames to view the Queen's coffin.
The court heard the first complainant allegedly noticed Mr Adeshine because she had not previously seen him, despite having waited in the queue with the same people for hours.
She is said to have noticed him getting closer to her before feeling something touching her back, then turned to see he had exposed himself.
The woman later allegedly saw Mr Adeshine acting in a similar way towards another woman, before security were alerted and police called.
He is said to have thrown his phone into the River Thames before entering the water himself.
But the court heard Mr Adeshine was arrested shortly after coming out of the river.
Deputy Chief Magistrate refused to grant Mr Adeshine bail, remanding him in custody ahead of his next appearance at Southwark Crown Court on 14 October.
