Paddington station: Major disruption continues due to power line damage
Almost no trains are running out of Paddington railway station for a second day due to damaged power lines.
The wires were broken on Monday but despite engineers working overnight, only one shuttle service to Ealing Broadway is running every 30 minutes.
Four lines will reopen at 09:30 BST but there will still be delays and cancellations, Network Rail said.
People who headed to London and Windsor for the Queen's funeral proceedings on Monday were badly hit by cancellations.
The overhead cables were damaged at Hayes and Harlington station and no trains have been able to run from Paddington station to West Drayton and Heathrow Airport.
Large queues also formed at London Waterloo during Monday afternoon as people tried to make their way home from the capital.
National Rail has advised:
- Passengers travelling between London and Reading should travel to/from London Waterloo using South Western Railway services
- Passengers in London travelling to Oxford and Banbury should travel from London Marylebone
- Passengers in Windsor traveling to London should travel via Windsor and Eton Riverside to London Waterloo
- Passengers in Windsor travelling west should travel from Windsor and Eton Central to Slough and change at Slough for mainline services to Reading and onwards
- Passengers travelling to/from Heathrow should use the Piccadilly line
