Paddington station: Major disruption continues due to power line damage
Almost no trains are running out of Paddington railway station for a second day due to damaged power lines.
The wires were broken on Monday but despite engineers working overnight, only one shuttle service to Ealing Broadway is running every 30 minutes.
People who had been heading to London and Windsor for the Queen's funeral proceedings were affected by Monday's cancellations.
Network Rail said the "major disruption" would continue until noon.
The overhead cables were damaged at Hayes and Harlington station and no trains have been able to run from Paddington station to West Drayton and Heathrow Airport.
Large queues also formed at London Waterloo during Monday afternoon as people tried to make their way home from the capital.
