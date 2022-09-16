London police stabbing: Two officers taken to hospital
- Published
Two police officers have been taken to hospital after being stabbed in central London, the Metropolitan Police says.
The stabbing took place near Leicester Square at 06:00 BST and is not being treated as terror-related. Their injuries are not life-threatening.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan branded the attack "utterly appalling" at a "momentous time for our country".
A man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker.
A Taser was deployed on Great Windmill Street, near Shaftesbury Avenue, and the man is also being treated in hospital.
The stabbing took place close to Haymarket, between Leicester Square and Piccadilly Circus, which is home to many of London's theatres.
The male officers' families have been told, Scotland Yard said.
During the night, two other officers were injured, including one who was driven into in south London, according to London's mayor.
Mr Khan said: "These brave officers were doing their duty and assisting the public at this momentous time for our country.
"My thoughts and prayers are with them, their loved ones and police colleagues following this disgraceful attack."
He also told the BBC "neither officer is in a life threatening condition".
Martin Hewitt, the chair of police chiefs, described the attack as "terrible news".
At the scene
By Jay Gardner, BBC London
Leicester Square, an area usually bustling with commuters and tourists, is almost completely inaccessible to the public.
Police lines stretch from Haymarket south to Leicester Place, with the northern half of the square completely shut off.
Several police officers are patrolling the cordon, with the strongest presence on Coventry Street, near the junction with Haymarket.
In the no man's land between the police tape, there are a few police cars and vans. I also spotted an incident response vehicle left nearby.
There is a sense of confusion among those in area.
Shop owners tell me they came to work and saw the police setting up the cordon, others tell me rumours of what they heard, but eyewitnesses prove hard to come by as it seems the attacks happened too early for anyone to see in an area famed for its nightlife.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk