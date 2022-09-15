Queen Elizabeth II: The volunteers helping at Queen lying-in-state queue
Hundreds of volunteers are supporting those queuing to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state at Westminster Hall.
From all around the UK, the volunteers are helping those waiting by guiding crowds and offering medical support.
The maximum length the line can reach is 10 miles (16km) and the UK government has published a live queue tracker for people to follow.
The Queen will remain lying in state until 06:30 BST on Monday 19 September, the day of her funeral.
An estimated queuing time of more than nine hours is predicted, with the line approximately 4.2 miles (6.8km) long.
Kofo, from London, part of the British Red Cross, has enjoyed helping at such a big event.
She said: "I have been helping people to find their way, signposting them to the support or facilities they need such as toilets, hot drinks or just answering their questions.
"Earlier today it was cold so we were helping people get blankets to keep them warm as they were queueing."
The 46-year-old said the crowd had appreciated the work of the volunteers.
"People have been very positive in their feedback, they are glad that there are volunteers on hand to help them if they need anything." she added.
"It has been great to be involved in helping on such an occasion, for such a big event. I haven't been involved in anything this big with the Red Cross before. We have a great team and I'm learning a lot."
Some volunteers have been offering medical support to those in the queue.
Richard Salter, from Saint John's Ambulance, said volunteers had been handing out painkillers and even helping someone who fainted.
The first aid charity said some 600 volunteers were currently on hand in and around the capital, and they had cared for about 400 people around Buckingham Palace and other sites since they began providing 24-hour medical support on Friday.
Mr Salter also praised the efforts of the crowd for helping one another.
"There is such a community spirit within the queue," Mr Salter told the BBC. "We have been offered so many sweets and food from people going along.
"People are caring for each other and we are loving seeing that, it is really helping.
"It is a reflective period, we are here for all sorts of people's needs."
For many, the Queen's death has reminded them of their own personal grief after losing loved ones.
"We are there and we do talk to people about whatever is on their mind when they are in a rough place," said Julie Akerman, a volunteer for the Samaritans.
"We have been providing the service we normally provide, but just on the ground and face-to-face."
Meanwhile London Ambulance Service said it had treated 291 people along the route of the queue and nearby on Wednesday, as the Queen's Coffin was taken from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, with 17 needing hospital treatment.
