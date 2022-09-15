Chris Kaba: Family of man shot dead to see police bodycam footage
The family of Chris Kaba will be able to view some of the bodycam footage recorded the night he was shot, the police watchdog has said.
The 24-year-old was killed in Streatham Hill, south London, on 5 September.
Concerns over the decision to suspend the officer who shot him have been raised by the Met Police Federation.
Family spokesman Jefferson Bosela said: "We're going to be able to see some form of footage but they [the IOPC] didn't tell us what footage."
Mr Bosela, who is Mr Kaba's cousin, told Newsnight that the family would be able to view the footage next week but "wanted more clarity" from the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) on the type of footage they will see.
The rapper, who was due to become a father, was stopped by police following a pursuit. His car had been flagged by a number plate recognition camera, the Met said.
Mr Kaba, who was unarmed, was shot once and died in hospital about two hours later.
The IOPC began a murder investigation on 9 September, while on Monday the Met said the officer who shot the 24-year-old had been suspended.
Mr Bosela said the fact that family had been told the investigation would take between six and nine months showed it "lacks urgency".
He added: "The IOPC have been really vague so we've asked some very basic questions, such as 'Was the car registered to him?' Was the car searched?'
"They've either delayed the answer or they haven't given us any answers at all and it's been quite frustrating for us and the family as we're mourning, but also we're not really getting any clarity around the actual situation."
On Wednesday, the Met Police Federation's chair Ken Marsh told BBC Radio 4's World at One he had "no issue with the investigation", but believed the suspension of the officer was "based purely on public perception".
"My colleagues are very concerned around the suspension," he said - Mr Kaba's family have said the officer should have been suspended sooner.
The Met Police Federation also said it would have "no issue" with the release of bodycam footage of the shooting.
An IOPC spokesperson said: "We've been in contact with Chris Kaba's family's legal representatives this week and have provided them with answers to a number of questions, including how we can facilitate their viewing of video footage.
"We are keeping in regular contact with his family and will update them as our investigation progresses."
