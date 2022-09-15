Barrister shouts at jury after his Tinder date rape conviction
A barrister shouted at jurors "I didn't do it" after they found him guilty of raping his Tinder date.
Robin Jacobs, 39, told the woman to "hold steady" before unexpectedly initiating anal sex in September 2017, the Old Bailey heard.
The woman said she twice told Jacobs to stop and screamed "get out" before he moved away after 20 to 30 seconds.
Jacobs, from South Woodford, east London, denied the charges and said he believed the woman had consented.
Jurors at the Old Bailey deliberated for four hours and 47 minutes to find him guilty of rape, by a majority verdict of 10 to two, following a retrial.
'Calm down'
Jacobs appeared anxious and agitated in the dock before shouting: "I didn't do it, I didn't do it. I was telling you the truth. I could have lied but I told you the truth. Oh my God."
Before briefly adjourning the court, Judge John Hillen KC told the defendant to "calm down".
Judge Hillen said the evidence showed Jacobs had taken "absolutely no steps" to check if the woman consented to anal sex and the jury would have decided it was not reasonable for him to think she did.
Stephen Rose, defending, said the court was dealing with a "mistake by the defendant of a few seconds".
An initial trial in August ended in a jury being discharged after failing to reach a verdict and the media was barred from reporting the retrial until its conclusion.
Previously, the court had heard how the couple met through the Tinder dating app in the summer of 2017. They went for drinks in South Woodford before having sex at Jacobs' house.
On their second meeting, they only had a cup of tea after Jacobs helped her to move some boxes into her car.
On 17 September, 2017, they had pizza and wine for lunch and then went back to Jacobs' house, where they initially had consensual vaginal sex.
'Offered me paracetamol'
In a videoed interview played in court, the woman recounted to police her version of what happened next.
She said Jacobs told her to "wait a minute" before forcing himself on to her.
"I told him to stop twice and he did not. I screamed 'get off', then he stopped and he did move away," she said.
"At that point I was just face down. I did not know what to do with myself, in quite a lot of pain."
She said: "He asked me if I was going to report it to the police. He asked me if he would see me again, and then he also offered me paracetamol."
"There was no discussion, absolutely no warning, there was no touching, foreplay, warning. There was nothing," she added.
The woman was examined at a specialist sexual assault clinic and found to have a fresh laceration measuring 2.5cm by 2mm, jurors were told.
Experts agreed such an injury was likely to have been inflicted with "at least moderate force".
Jacobs denied he had used the woman's body to "pleasure himself", saying: "That's not what I am about."
He also denied the suggestion he failed to stop when asked repeatedly because he was enjoying it too much.
He also claimed it was not just him initiating everything in the brief relationship.
Sentencing was adjourned to a later date.
