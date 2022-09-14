Camilo Palacio: Wood Green murder suspect discharged
- Published
The case against a man accused over a fatal shooting in a north London street has been dropped.
Abass Ahmed, 22, was charged with the murder of 23-year-old Camilo Palacio, from Enfield, who was shot on 24 July.
Mr Palacio had been walking in Wood Green when several shots were fired at him from inside a Range Rover.
Mr Ahmed appeared in the dock in the Old Bailey on Wednesday, when he was told there was not enough evidence to continue with the case.
Via video-link, prosecutor Oliver Glasgow KC told the court that following a "lengthy conference to review the case... we have taken the view as things presently stand there is not sufficient evidence to proceed with the prosecution".
Addressing the defendant, Judge Philip Katz KC said: "Mr Ahmed, the prosecution have decided for the time being at any rate based on the evidence they have now, they are going to discontinue the case against you.
"You are discharged. The proceedings are discontinued."
Mr Ahmed, from Tottenham, who appeared in court in a black tracksuit, responded: "OK. Thank you."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk