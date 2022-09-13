Met Police officer charged with 13 child sex offences
- Published
A serving Met Police officer has been charged with 13 child sex offences, including sexual activity with a girl.
PC Hussain Chehab is accused of sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15, taking indecent images of children and making indecent photographs of a child, between 2019 and 2021.
He is also accused of distributing indecent images of a child and engaging in sexual communication with a child.
He is set to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court later.
The Met Police said the officer, assigned to the North Area Command Unit, was arrested in July 2021.
Suspended
The Met's Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and PC Chehab has been suspended from duty while legal proceedings take place.
In total, the officer is accused of: four counts of sexual activity with a girl aged between 13 and 15; five counts of making indecent photographs of a child; one count of taking indecent images of children; one count of engaging in sexual communication with a child; one count of distributing indecent images of a child; and one count of encouraging or assisting in the distribution of indecent images of children.
Det Ch Supt Caroline Haines, in charge of policing for the North Area Command Unit, said: "We recognise that this news will cause concern within the community.
"We would encourage anyone who has concerns about the actions of any of our officers to report them to us immediately."
