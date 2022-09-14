Queen Elizabeth II: World record holding artist paints mural for monarch
A world record holding artist from west London said he "wanted to pay tribute" to a "loved Queen" by creating a mural for the late monarch.
Jignesh Patel spent two days completing the artwork in Hounslow in west London.
The mural is on a two-storey building on Kingsley Road, near Hounslow East Underground station.
Jignesh holds five world records, including the longest bubble wrap painting, which he achieved last year.
Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 in Balmoral, Scotland, and reigned for 70 years.
The artwork will be one of the first things people see when exiting the west London Tube station.
The artist said he and his relative Yash Patel wanted to pay tribute to the Queen with the mural.
"We live in Hounslow, work in Hounslow, we are part of the community," he said.
"It is a unique way to do a tribute, in Hounslow there is a lack of creativity.
"We love the Queen, when she died, we thought we had to pay tribute."
Work started on the mural on Sunday morning and was completed on Monday night.
Jignesh hopes that the artwork can become an important part of the community in years to come.
"The paint we used is good for 10-15 years," he added.
"If we can inspire kids and get them to enjoy the mural, it can leave an impression in the community."
The Queen's funeral is being held in London on 19 September.