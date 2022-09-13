Chris Kaba: Shot rapper's family say police suspension too slow
The firearms officer who shot dead an unarmed black man in south London should have been suspended from duty much sooner, the victim's family say.
The officer fired a single shot at rapper Chris Kaba, 24, in Streatham Hill on 5 September.
Mr Kaba's family welcomed the suspension, announced by the Met on Monday, but said there was "no urgency" around the investigation.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct has opened a homicide inquiry.
The Met Police said in its statement on Monday the firearms officer had been suspended due to the "significant impact on public confidence", but its decision did "not determine the outcome of the IOPC investigation".
Speaking to the BBC Radio 4 Today programme, Mr Kaba's cousin Jefferson Bosela said the Met Police should have suspended the officer as soon as the homicide investigation was launched by the IOPC, which was announced on 9 September.
Mr Bosela, the family's spokesman, said: "We welcome that decision [suspension] but, to be honest, I think the second a criminal investigation was opened he should have been suspended from there.
Demanding police footage
"You know, first we wanted a criminal investigation opened and that took four days, and then the officer being suspended took another two days.
"So it seems like there's no urgency in their dealings with this quite tragic matter."
Mr Kaba, who was due to become a father, was stopped by firearms officers when his car was flagged by a number plate recognition camera.
Mr Bosela added the family wanted to know if police officers believed they were stopping the suspected owner of the car or Mr Kaba, who the family says was not the registered owner.
They are also demanding the IOPC releases police-worn camera footage of the shooting and aerial helicopter footage.
News of the suspension on Monday came as Mr Kaba's family and friends joined members of the local community at a candlelit vigil, in the residential street where he was fatally shot, to mark one week since his death.
