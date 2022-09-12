Chris Kaba: Met suspends officer who shot dead unarmed man
- Published
A Met Police officer who shot dead an unarmed black man has been suspended from duty, the force has confirmed.
Chris Kaba, a 23-year-old rapper, died after a single shot was fired in Streatham Hill, south London, on 5 September.
Mr Kaba, who was due to become a father, was stopped by firearms officers when his car was flagged by a number plate recognition camera.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct has opened a homicide inquiry.
Met Assistant Commissioner Amanda Pearson said: "Following the death of Chris Kaba, the firearms officer involved has been suspended from duty.
"This decision has been reached following careful consideration of a number of factors, including the significant impact on public confidence, and in light of the IOPC announcing a homicide investigation.
"Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Mr Kaba's family and friends. We understand how concerned communities are, particularly black communities, and thank those who are working closely with our local officers."
She added that the decision to suspend the officer "does not determine the outcome of the IOPC investigation".
"Firearms officers serve to protect the public and know that on the rare occasions when they discharge their weapons, they will face intense scrutiny. I know this development will have a significant impact on the officer and colleagues."
The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said he welcomed the decision and his "thoughts remain with Chris Kaba's loved ones at this intensely difficult time".
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk