King Charles III: Lord mayor's nerves ahead of proclamation event

Councillor Taouzzale reads out the proclamation on the steps of Old Marylebone Town HallWestminster City Council
Hamza Taouzzale's grandfather lived in Buckingham Palace while working for the Queen for almost 30 years

The youngest ever Lord Mayor of Westminster has said it was a "weird feeling" to read out the proclamation of King Charles III.

The King was officially confirmed as monarch during a historic service on Saturday.

Throughout Sunday, local councils have been holding ceremonies to confirm the proclamation.

Hamza Taouzzale, 23, said he was feeling nervous and said he did not want to get anything wrong.

Westminster City Council
The proclamation was read out on the steps of Old Marylebone Town Hall

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, he said: "We've not had much time to prepare, I only found out the wording last night, so I've been going through the words now several times to make sure I don't slip up and get it wrong.

"Even changing the language to God Save the King, it's the sort of thing that I don't think has hit everybody. It hasn't hit me yet anyway.

"Little changes like 'her' to 'him' is now going to be with us for the rest of our lives. Just coming to that realisation is a little bit nerve-wracking."

Proclamation events were held across all councils in London on Sunday, including this one in Brixton

He added: "I've lived in Westminster my whole life and I've just turned 23, so having to do the proclamation is big, it's really big.

"It's one of those things where you want to get it done but once you've finished you realise how big it is.

"For it to land in my year as lord mayor is bizarre, it's crazy. It's an honour to do it, such a privilege."

Hamza Taouzzale
Councillor Taouzzale has met the King twice, at the Queen's Jubilee and at an event ahead of Notting Hill Carnival
Hamza Taouzzale
Councillor Taouzzale sat behind Charles during the celebrations for the Queen's Jubilee

The event was particularly personal as his grandfather lived at Buckingham Palace for nearly 30 years while working as a porter.

"When I was six or seven he took me in once and walked me through the corridors and his living quarters.

"The only thing I remember him saying to me - because I was quite young - was that she was a nice person. He'd never seen her shout, never see her tell anyone off or get angry or shrug her shoulders. He said whenever he saw her, she seemed quite happy, quite nice, a friendly person.

"He said she would always ask him how he was doing when she saw him.

"Many, many years later I was invited to Buckingham Palace to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations and there I met three future kings, Princes Charles, William, and George.

"It was a proud moment and one I shall never forget."

