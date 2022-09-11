King Charles III: Lord mayor's nerves ahead of proclamation event
By Rebecca Cafe
BBC News
- Published
The youngest ever Lord Mayor of Westminster has said it was a "weird feeling" to read out the proclamation of King Charles III.
The King was officially confirmed as monarch during a historic service on Saturday.
Throughout Sunday, local councils have been holding ceremonies to confirm the proclamation.
Hamza Taouzzale, 23, said he was feeling nervous and said he did not want to get anything wrong.
Speaking ahead of the ceremony, he said: "We've not had much time to prepare, I only found out the wording last night, so I've been going through the words now several times to make sure I don't slip up and get it wrong.
"Even changing the language to God Save the King, it's the sort of thing that I don't think has hit everybody. It hasn't hit me yet anyway.
"Little changes like 'her' to 'him' is now going to be with us for the rest of our lives. Just coming to that realisation is a little bit nerve-wracking."
He added: "I've lived in Westminster my whole life and I've just turned 23, so having to do the proclamation is big, it's really big.
"It's one of those things where you want to get it done but once you've finished you realise how big it is.
"For it to land in my year as lord mayor is bizarre, it's crazy. It's an honour to do it, such a privilege."
The event was particularly personal as his grandfather lived at Buckingham Palace for nearly 30 years while working as a porter.
"When I was six or seven he took me in once and walked me through the corridors and his living quarters.
"The only thing I remember him saying to me - because I was quite young - was that she was a nice person. He'd never seen her shout, never see her tell anyone off or get angry or shrug her shoulders. He said whenever he saw her, she seemed quite happy, quite nice, a friendly person.
"He said she would always ask him how he was doing when she saw him.
"Many, many years later I was invited to Buckingham Palace to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations and there I met three future kings, Princes Charles, William, and George.
"It was a proud moment and one I shall never forget."
