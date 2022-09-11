Hackney Carnival: Council to assess whether cancelled event can be held
Councillors will assess whether the Hackney Carnival can be held at a later date after it was cancelled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The event was due to be held on Sunday, but it was called off on Friday as a mark of respect in memory of the Queen.
It was due to be the first in-person Hackney Carnival since Covid-19 forced the occasion to be marked online in 2020 and 2021.
The council said it will honour its contracts to suppliers.
Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville said the council "regretfully" made the decision to cancel the event.
He added: "We'll be looking at whether it is feasible to hold carnival at a later date this year, or if we can showcase the artists' work in another way.
"We know many people will feel extremely disappointed, and we are sorry for the sadness and upset this will cause."
A petition has been launched to reinstate Hackney Carnival.
It branded the council's decision as the "wrong one to make".
Councillor Chris Kennedy said: "We have made contact with the Felix Project, a local food distribution charity, who will take delivery of unused fresh food and ensure it goes to people in need.
"The Carnival community and all our artists - as well as many council staff - have put so much work into this event, and we are exploring ways in which their work can be showcased, whether that is through a later event, or alternatives such as gala performances, after the period of national mourning."