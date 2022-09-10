Chris Kaba: Stormzy speaks at fatal police shooting protest
- Published
Large crowds have gathered outside the Metropolitan Police's headquarters to protest over the death of a man who was fatally shot by an armed officer in south London.
Chris Kaba, 24, died after a police pursuit of a car ended in Streatham Hill on Monday.
Stormzy was among hundreds of protesters who gathered to give support to Mr Kaba's family.
Signs reading "Black Lives Matter" and "Justice for Chris Kaba" were held up.
Mr Kaba died after his car was hemmed in by two police vehicles in narrow residential street Kirkstall Gardens and one round was fired from a police weapon.
He was given first aid by officers at the scene and taken to hospital where he died later in the night.
The protest came a day after the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) launched a homicide investigation into the fatal shooting.
Investigators previously said that no gun was found in the Audi that Mr Kaba was driving.
Speaking outside New Scotland Yard one protester Jessica Clayton described feeling "physically ill" after hearing of Mr Kaba's death.
The 30-year-old said: "If we're not here for each other nobody else is going to be here if we don't come out and actually voice what's going on."
Nathaniel Martin, 30, added that he was "frustrated and upset" that "at any time men like me and Chris (Kaba) can have this happen to them".
"He didn't need to die," Mr Martin added.
While student Morgan Williams, 21, said: "I feel like in 2022 we shouldn't be having these problems."
The Met Police has said it is fully co-operating with the IOPC and that its "thoughts and sympathies remain with Mr Kaba's friends and family".
