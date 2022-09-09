Shea Gordon: Boy, 17, arrested on suspicion of murder
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of another boy aged 17 in east London.
Shea Gordon, from Enfield, north London, suffered fatal stab wounds during a disturbance in Lichfield Road, Bow, just after midnight on Sunday.
A second teenager remains in hospital where his condition is not life-threatening, the Met Police said.
An 18-year-old man arrested on Monday on suspicion of violent disorder has been released with no further action.
Mr Gordon was pronounced dead at about 02:00 BST in hospital.
Det Ch Insp Mark Rogers, who is leading the inquiry, said: "While an arrest has been made, I would reiterate my appeal for anyone with information about the incident which led to Shea's murder to come forward.
"We continue to support Shea's family through this incredibly difficult period but they need your help too."
