Chris Kaba: Police shooting of unarmed man treated as homicide
A criminal investigation is under way after the police watchdog said it would investigate the shooting of an unarmed black man as a homicide.
Chris Kaba, 24, died after a police pursuit of a car ended in Streatham Hill, south London, on Monday night.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the development "does not mean that criminal charges will necessarily follow".
Mr Kaba's family has accused the Met Police of being "totally racist".
The family, which the IOPC said had been informed, previously said they wanted "a homicide investigation into the death from the outset" and they do not want "any delay as has happened in other fatal shootings".
Mr Kaba died after a single gunshot was fired at about 22:00 BST by a specialist firearms officer's weapon.
An Automatic Number Plate Recognition camera indicated the vehicle driven by Mr Kaba, which was not registered to him, was linked to a firearms incident in the previous days, the IOPC said.
The Audi was hemmed in by two police cars in narrow residential street Kirkstall Gardens.
The IOPC said CPR was immediately given by officers and support requested from the ambulance service, but Mr Kaba later died in hospital.
Mr Kaba, who was due to become a father, was a rapper known as Madix or Mad Itch and was part of the MOBO-nominated drill group 67.
His mother, Helen Nkama, speaking through tears, previously told the BBC: "My heart is broken. I am speechless."
In a statement before Friday's announcement, the family added: "We are devastated; we need answers and we need accountability.
"We are worried that if Chris had not been black, he would have been arrested on Monday evening and not had his life cut short."
The Met Police previously said it understood the incident was "extremely concerning to the local community".
A post-mortem examination, which will determine a provisional cause of death, is set to take place.