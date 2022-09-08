Saint Joseph's Hospice: Concern for patients after £400,000 bill increase
A London hospice is facing a £400,000 annual increase in its energy bills in a crisis described as potentially being "worse than the pandemic".
Saint Joseph's Hospice in Hackney, a specialist palliative care provider, has been running for 117 years.
The home previously paid £200,000 a year in utility costs, but saw its bills recently jump to £600,000 a year.
Its boss Tony McLean says the hospice may have to cut back on services if it does not secure additional funding.
The hospice is half-funded by the NHS but needs to raise about £7m every year to stay open.
"Utility costs have gone up significantly," Mr McLean said. "We have just come out of a three-year, fixed-rate tariff and our utility costs are going to go up a little over threefold."
The hospice provides support to about a million people with life-limiting conditions across the capital. It has about 350 members of staff and 600 volunteers.
Mr McLean said he was mostly concerned about the increase in the price of heating and lighting and the impact that would have on patients.
"The site is lit 24/7. Even ward areas at night, have lights on," he said.
"There is no option for us to go round and turn all the lights off. The main in-patient area is in use all the time and we've got to heat it and we've got to chill it. Sometimes the nature of our patients' illness is that their heat regulation is off.
"They may get very hot then they get very cold and so we might have to keep them warm or we might have to have fans on to keep them cool. All of that needs energy."
'Worse than it's ever been'
The hospice has tried to make energy savings by installing more efficient boilers, LED lights and solar panels.
Despite this, Mr McLean said times were "very bad" for Londoners.
"It's a high cost of living in London. It's trouble for our staff because they're very dependent on public transport which has gone up in cost. Food costs in the capital are also higher than other areas.
"I think it is as bad as it's ever been and I can see it getting worse than the pandemic if we do not have the right intervention soon."
Mr McLean is calling on the government and energy suppliers to provide immediate assistance to charities and the families of children with life-shortening conditions who they support, who are also facing huge rises to their gas and electricity bills.
"We're not going to be able to say, 'I'm sorry, our costs for energy are too high.' We can't close the doors and say, 'no more admissions'," he said.
"We were full on right through Covid and that wasn't our first pandemic. We were around for the Spanish flu. We've been around so long. We never close our doors.
"We have reserves; small reserves that we can draw on, but they'll run out eventually if we don't see some changes."
Earlier, new Prime Minister Liz Truss outlined her plans to deal with soaring energy bills faced by households and businesses.