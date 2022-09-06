London segregated cycle lanes made permanent
A trio of segregated cycle schemes created during the pandemic will become permanent, Transport for London (TfL) has said.
They were introduced along Tooley Street; between Chelsea Bridge and Wandsworth Town centre; and between Oval and Elephant and Castle .
After a consultation, TfL announced on Monday that they would remain.
It said data showed there had been a 25% rise in cyclist numbers in some cases and traffic had not been delayed.
Will Norman, London's walking and cycling commissioner, said the capital had seen a "huge rise in walking and cycling over the past two years".
He added: "To maintain this success, we are continuing to make our roads safer as we build a better London for everyone.
"I'm delighted that these cycle schemes have been made permanent, enabling even more Londoners to choose greener, cleaner and healthier modes of transport."
The schemes were introduced to make it easier for people to walk and cycle safely across the capital amid social distancing restrictions.
They saw the creation of new sections of cycle and bus lanes - segregated from other traffic - in central and inner London. The three schemes being retained are:
- On Tooley Street in Southwark, the protected cycle lane was installed to make it easier for people to travel between existing cycle routes in the area, including on London Bridge and towards Greenwich along Cycleway 4
- On Cycleway 8 between Chelsea Bridge and Wandsworth Town centre. New sections of protected cycle lane and a new section of bus lane were installed. A banned turning was also introduced from York Road into York Place
- On Cycleway 7 between Elephant and Castle and Oval, where new 24-hour bus lanes were introduced
After Covid restrictions were relaxed, there was clamour to make some of them permanent, prompting TfL to carry out consultations.
On Tooley Street, vehicle numbers have fallen by a third, making the area "more pleasant" and reducing the risk of accidents, TfL said.
Bus journey times westbound are also quicker and more reliable, with no significant impact on journey times eastbound, it said.
David Rowe, TfL's director of investment delivery planning, said it was "vital that we ensure people who walk and cycle in the capital are safe and have easy, convenient routes to use".
Consultation into schemes installed during the pandemic between Clapham Common and Oval will remain open until 9 October.
