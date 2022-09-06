London Marathon: Man running to thank those who saved daughter's life
A man who is taking part in next month's London Marathon says it is "the perfect opportunity to say thank you" to those who saved his daughter's life.
Nick Brown from Upminster in east London is running in the annual event on 2 October.
He is raising funds for Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH), where his daughter Bridie had life-saving heart surgery last year.
Mr Brown is one of 400 runners tackling the course this year on behalf of GOSH.
The 42nd London Marathon is being held in October, like the previous two, away from the usual spring slot because of the response to Covid-19. About 50,000 people tackled the 26.2-mile course last year.
Bridie was diagnosed with coarctation of the aorta at six weeks old in March 2021, and needed emergency open-heart surgery to unblock her valve.
Following the operation, Bridie spent a week at the hospital. She went back in February when she was treated for hip dysplasia.
Mr Brown says it was always his plan to give something back to GOSH after a difficult period for his family.
He said: "An advert flashed up on Facebook for the London Marathon and I always said we'd think about doing something for GOSH [Children's] Charity after things calmed down. For me it seemed the perfect opportunity to say thank you and help other people in the same situation as us, but I've never done anything like this before.
"On the day of the marathon I think adrenalin is going to get me through. Every time I run, I think of Bridie and the thought of what could have been and that pushes me on."
Liz Tait, director of fundraising at Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity, said: "With the help of our inspirational London Marathon Team GOSH participants, we can make a real difference to the lives of seriously ill children from across the UK who are cared for at Great Ormond Street Hospital."